Bob Katter reluctantly passes party's leadership reins over to son Robbie

Veteran Queensland MP Bob Katter has chosen his son Robbie to be his successor ahead of the state election.



Recent related news from verified sources Bob Katter hands over party leadership to his son Colourful crossbencher Bob Katter will handover the leadership of his namesake party to his son on Monday marking a new era of the family's political dynasty.

