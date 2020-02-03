Global  

Phoenix Open: Webb Simpson beats Tony Finau in play-off

BBC News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Webb Simpson birdies the final two holes before beating fellow American Tony Finau in a play-off to win the Phoenix Open in Arizona.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Simpson: Phoenix win special

Simpson: Phoenix win special 00:40

 Webb Simpson reflects on snatching a dramatic play-off victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Recent related news from verified sources

Simpson tops Finau in playoff at Phoenix Open

Webb Simpson won a sudden-death playoff against Tony Finau when he birdied the first extra hole at the Phoenix Open on Sunday.
Reuters

Simpson surges to beat Finau in playoff at Phoenix Open

Webb Simpson stormed from two shots back with two holes to play to win a sudden death playoff with Tony Finau at the Phoenix Open golf tournament on Sunday.
Reuters

