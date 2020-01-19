Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal is surrounded by evil spirits including Bhumi Pednekar's

'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal is surrounded by evil spirits including Bhumi Pednekar's

DNA Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The trailer for Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' is out.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' teaser out

'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' teaser out 00:50

 The much anticipated teaser of 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' is finally out now.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Karan Johar shares spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' [Video]Karan Johar shares spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship'

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer ''Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship" on social media.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published

Toby Goes to Camp Movie [Video]Toby Goes to Camp Movie

Toby Goes to Camp Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: One part animal adventure, one part human musical, and all parts fun. Toby Goes to Camp is the heartwarming follow up to Toby's Big Adventure. In his..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bhoot — Part One The Haunted Ship trailer: Vicky Kaushal gives his best but the ship sinks due to lack of horror elements

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship 's trailer is out now. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. It is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Shashank...
Bollywood Life

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Teaser: Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse of the horror film piquing our interest

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is being produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. It stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles....
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: #BhootTrailer: @vickykaushal09's horror adventure will send chills down your spine via @etimes https://t.co/kk7bNJaC… 10 minutes ago

BiswasAkansha

. RT @Koimoi: Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal’s Search For The Truth Takes A Wrong Turn @vickykaushal09 @karanjoha… 18 minutes ago

FilmyMonkey

Filmy Monkey #BhootPartOneTheHauntedShip Trailer: #VickyKaushal's Film Will Send Chills Down Your Spine https://t.co/0Hy3ouRnK5… https://t.co/hABmHzD8Ya 22 minutes ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal’s Search For The Truth Takes A Wrong Turn… https://t.co/O8cfSbY2wK 22 minutes ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express RT @XpressCinema: A surveying officer, Prithvi (#VickyKaushal Vicky), is sent in to investigate. He’s batmanned by a wall-climbing ghost, d… 29 minutes ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @bollybubble: ‘#BhootTrailer’: This #VickyKaushal starrer horror-thriller will give you goosebumps @vickykaushal09 @karanjohar @apoorva… 30 minutes ago

BiswasAkansha

. RT @pinkvilla: #BhootPartOne:TheHauntedShip Trailer launch PHOTOS: #VickyKaushal & #KaranJohar style up for the event https://t.co/ju3Q55uy… 31 minutes ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @pinkvilla: #BhootPart OneTheHauntedShip: #VickyKaushal starrer's trailer wins approval from the netizens https://t.co/z7fE9WV2QA #Bhoot… 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.