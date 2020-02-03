Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: China accuses US of spreading 'panic' — live updates

Coronavirus: China accuses US of spreading 'panic' — live updates

Deutsche Welle Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The new virus has killed more people than the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak. China has accused the US of spreading "panic" by banning Chinese travelers from the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: China accuses U.S. of whipping up 'panic' over new virus

China accuses U.S. of whipping up 'panic' over new virus 02:12

 China on Monday accused the United States of whipping up panic over the fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations, as Chinese stocks closed down almost 8% on the first day back from the extended Lunar New Year holiday. Chris Dignam has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

China accuses U.S. of whipping up 'panic' over new virus [Video]China accuses U.S. of whipping up 'panic' over new virus

China on Monday accused the United States of whipping up panic over the fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations, as Chinese stocks closed down almost 8% on the first day..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published

China Accuses the U.S. of Spreading Panic Over Coronavirus Instead of Helping [Video]China Accuses the U.S. of Spreading Panic Over Coronavirus Instead of Helping

China’s Foreign Ministry singled out the U.S., accusing the country of spreading fear instead of providing assistance to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China Accuses US Of Stirring Up Panic In Response To Coronavirus

The Chinese government has accused the United States of stirring up panic in its response to the novel coronavirus outbreak that claimed the lives of 361 people...
RTTNews

China accuses US of whipping up panic

China accuses US of whipping up panicChina accused the United States on Monday of whipping up panic over a fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations as Chinese stocks...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.