Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > In Iowa, Democrats have 1 key question. Who is the candidate to beat Trump?

In Iowa, Democrats have 1 key question. Who is the candidate to beat Trump?

CBC.ca Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The ability to beat Trump may be the "number one criteria" for the eventual Democratic nominee, and the top priority for Iowa Democrats tonight when they caucus for a candidate. But voters are at odds over who is most electable against the president.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa Democrats' Chaotic Caucus Leaves Candidates Frustrated

Iowa Democrats' Chaotic Caucus Leaves Candidates Frustrated 00:41

 The Democratic primary process got off to a bumpy start on Tuesday in Iowa. Reuters reports Iowa’s Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party’s chaotic first voting. Monday was a confusing night, when technological snafus prevented the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Partial Iowa Caucus Results Released [Video]Partial Iowa Caucus Results Released

Nearly a day after they were due, Democrats have released only some of the results of the state’s caucus, leaving serious questions about the process to pick the candidate to take on President Donald..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:18Published

Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa [Video]Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa

President Trump on Tuesday slammed the Iowa Democratic Party's botched handling of their caucus on Twitter. As of early Tuesday, the Iowa Democratic Party had still not released the results.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Democrats begin caucus meetings, kicking off search for Trump election challenger

- Iowa Democrats began meeting at caucus sites around the state on Monday, kicking off what could be a bruising months-long national nominating fight to choose a...
Reuters

Entrance Poll: Majority of Iowa Democrats simply want to defeat Trump

As Iowa's Democrats entered their party's caucuses on Monday, defeating President Donald Trump in November's election was at the top of their minds when...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.