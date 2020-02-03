In Iowa, Democrats have 1 key question. Who is the candidate to beat Trump?
Monday, 3 February 2020 () The ability to beat Trump may be the "number one criteria" for the eventual Democratic nominee, and the top priority for Iowa Democrats tonight when they caucus for a candidate. But voters are at odds over who is most electable against the president.
The Democratic primary process got off to a bumpy start on Tuesday in Iowa. Reuters reports Iowa’s Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party’s chaotic first voting. Monday was a confusing night, when technological snafus prevented the...
Nearly a day after they were due, Democrats have released only some of the results of the state’s caucus, leaving serious questions about the process to pick the candidate to take on President Donald..
