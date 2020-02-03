In Iowa, Democrats have 1 key question. Who is the candidate to beat Trump?

The ability to beat Trump may be the "number one criteria" for the eventual Democratic nominee, and the top priority for Iowa Democrats tonight when they caucus for a candidate. But voters are at odds over who is most electable against the president.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Partial Iowa Caucus Results Released Nearly a day after they were due, Democrats have released only some of the results of the state’s caucus, leaving serious questions about the process to pick the candidate to take on President Donald.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:18Published 3 hours ago Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa President Trump on Tuesday slammed the Iowa Democratic Party's botched handling of their caucus on Twitter. As of early Tuesday, the Iowa Democratic Party had still not released the results. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:46Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Iowa Democrats begin caucus meetings, kicking off search for Trump election challenger - Iowa Democrats began meeting at caucus sites around the state on Monday, kicking off what could be a bruising months-long national nominating fight to choose a...

Reuters 1 day ago



Entrance Poll: Majority of Iowa Democrats simply want to defeat Trump As Iowa's Democrats entered their party's caucuses on Monday, defeating President Donald Trump in November's election was at the top of their minds when...

Reuters 1 day ago





Tweets about this