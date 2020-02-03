Global  

Matt Canavan faces conflict-of-interest inquiry over $20m club loan

The Age Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Nationals Senator Matt Canavan approved a $20 million loan for an NRL club he has an undeclared membership in, but says he hasn't breached ministerial standards.
Tweets about this

PeterPyke

Peter Pyke RT @smh: Matt Canavan faces conflict-of-interest inquiry over $20m club loan | @CroweDM https://t.co/S6qisv7E9d 19 seconds ago

gogetsmarthome

Simone Nulty RT @larissawaters: A total lack of integrity is catching up with the Coalition, with Matt Canavan at the centre of a new funding scandal.… 38 seconds ago

ralphd2

💧Dutton the Cruel Matt Canavan faces conflict-of-interest inquiry over $20m club loan https://t.co/XcdmTYNUBS via @smh 1 minute ago

Trish_Corry

Trish Corry RT @deemadigan: What’s the bet he doesn’t resign? The coalition seems to have one rule for women, one rule for men https://t.co/vVLy9Y9hpc 1 minute ago

AlanBixter

Alan Baxter RT @CroweDM: Matt Canavan faces inquiry into $20 million loan to North Queensland Cowboys. https://t.co/RBpFkm5wdg 1 minute ago

Edgemonsta

Unpublished Critic RT @AmeliaBee7: https://t.co/W7Wns1ft4G: LNP Corruption....an endless cesspool #notmycrimeminister 1 minute ago

Lyn_Col

Col. D One rule for women another rule for men #auspol #qanda #TheProjectTV @abcnews Matt Canavan faces conflict-of-inte… https://t.co/OXH5UD1Ks5 2 minutes ago

