Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Streatham: Video shows moments after police shooting

Streatham: Video shows moments after police shooting

BBC News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
A man has been shot by armed officers in a "terrorist-related" incident in Streatham High Road, south London.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published < > Embed
News video: Video shows moments before man is shot by police in Prince George's County

Video shows moments before man is shot by police in Prince George's County 01:19

 New video shows the moments right before a man was fatally shot while handcuffed in a Prince George's police car.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Streatham attack: Eyewitness video shows London police approach dead terrorist [Video]Streatham attack: Eyewitness video shows London police approach dead terrorist

Eyewitness video has emerged of police attending to the body of the Streatham terror attacker who wore a fake bomb vest during a stabbing spree. Video filmed by a local resident shows the dead..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:12Published

LAPD Releases Video Of Shooting That Injured 1 Officer In Boyle Heights [Video]LAPD Releases Video Of Shooting That Injured 1 Officer In Boyle Heights

New video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the frantic moments when a routine patrol turned into a violent confrontation for a pair of officers.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Streatham Terror attack video: cafe owner asks police for 30 minutes so diners can finish eating

Streatham Terror attack video: cafe owner asks police for 30 minutes so diners can finish eatingThe terrorist shot man shot dead by police after he stabbed two people in Streatham, south London, was called Sudesh Amman. Police were quick to the scene of his...
Anorak

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Streatham: Video shows moments after police shooting https://t.co/TFbjB2AwYA 5 minutes ago

Worldnews_Media

World News Streatham: Video shows moments after police shooting https://t.co/RJ238yqYSz https://t.co/Un9OBPxIKX 10 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Streatham: Video shows moments after police shooting https://t.co/4dbpbbweF0 9 hours ago

SmithDavidA

David Smith As always, much appreciation being sent @metpoliceuk's way. https://t.co/7fw9bF7ely 13 hours ago

showmedutch

Showmedutch BBC News - Streatham: Video shows moments after police shooting https://t.co/UiKUBJswVS 15 hours ago

FasBytes

FᴀsBʏᴛᴇs Streatham: Video shows moments after police shooting https://t.co/3xtOGthvdN #Streatham #terroristattack #terrorist #London 15 hours ago

Luckyladybird15

Aliye BBC News - Streatham: Video shows moments after police shooting https://t.co/1p8YSIKjFG 16 hours ago

Fiendish_Swine

Fiendish_Swine Streatham: Video shows moments after police shooting, what is curious about this incident is how quickly armed plai… https://t.co/nbEZwq7dwn 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.