Turkey targets Syria troops in deadly counterattack

Deutsche Welle Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to continue Ankara's operation in Idlib, Syria, after at least four Turkish soldiers were killed during "intensive shelling" by Syrian government troops.
News video: Turkey hits back after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops

Turkey hits back after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops 01:50

 Turkey said it has struck dozens of Syrian government targets after six of its armed services personnel were killed in northwest Syria&apos;s Idlib region, an incident that could test ties between Moscow and Ankara. Joe Davies reports.

Turkey, Russia can tackle Syria escalation 'without anger': Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey and Russia should resolve differences over the conflict in Syria's Idlib without anger, after a deadly flare-up...
Reuters

Eds_Salcedo

Eduardo J. Salcedo ❁ RT @Reuters: Turkey said it struck dozens of Syrian government targets after soldiers were killed in northwest Syria's Idlib region, an inc… 7 hours ago

Eds_Salcedo

Eduardo J. Salcedo ❁ RT @APMiddleEast: Dangerous escalation: Turkey hits targets in northern Syria, responding to shelling by Syrian government forces that kill… 11 hours ago

RobGoblin15

Meoway Boopchin formerly (RobGoblin) RT @ROJNAME_english: Turkey targets Syria troops in deadly counterattack | News | DW | 03.02.2020 https://t.co/svFOHxTVDz 2 days ago

ROJNAME_english

Rojname News English Turkey targets Syria troops in deadly counterattack | News | DW | 03.02.2020 https://t.co/svFOHxTVDz 2 days ago

drzen009

zen009 RT @QalaatAlMudiq: #Syria: while pro-Assad forces avance vs Rebels & #Turkey brings troops in Greater #Idlib, an armed US drone (MQ9 Raptor… 2 days ago

CancelWar

Reg Malone urkey Invading Syra ""Turkey hit targets in northern Syria, responding to shelling by Syrian government forces that… https://t.co/0KM7N8pcu4 3 days ago

PatTheTerrible

Patricia Heil @JJGreenWTOP Who is Putin going to protect, his client Assad or his puppet Erdogan? https://t.co/qDBvuEZOJm 3 days ago

MidEastOriental

Middle-East Oriental If the Syrian soldiers do not withdraw from the area around Idlib, Turkey will consider the troops as targets https://t.co/8U63IW6cgZ 3 days ago

