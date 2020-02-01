Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI, Test series due to calf injury

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI, Test series due to calf injury

DNA Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
As Team India are gearing for the next series against New Zealand, an injury to Rohit Sharma has got him ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis

India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis 01:33

 Indian cricket team arrived in Mount Maunganui on Saturday for their final clash with New Zealand. India and New Zealand are currently playing five-match T20 series. India is leading the series 4-0.

Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue win last T20I, set record with 5-0 sweep [Video]India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue win last T20I, set record with 5-0 sweep

India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in the final T20 match to complete a 5-0 sweep against the Kiwis.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:18Published

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News [Video]India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News

Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga. With this win the men in blue created a massive record..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rohit Sharma out of ODI, Test series against New Zealand


Indian Express

Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ tour: BCCI source

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury in...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JkNarendran

Narendran RT @PTI_News: Top India batsman Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI and Test series against New Zealand due to calf injury: BCCI source 2 minutes ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @ZeeNews: Breaking news: India batsman Rohit Sharma ruled out of New Zealand ODI, Test series due to calf injury https://t.co/pYowxq4tH… 4 minutes ago

VeblrOfficial

VEBLR #manofwords #RohitSharma hit his 25th $#T20I score of 50 or more during the 5th match #India vs #NewZealand on Su… https://t.co/F6PCsWnaSN 4 minutes ago

mykebou

Michael V. Bolgent Rohit Sharma out of India’s ODI, Test tour of New Zealand https://t.co/R24N8Hb3RN 4 minutes ago

piyushpMT

piyush Patil #PTI news- Top India batsman Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI and Test series against New Zealand due to calf injury:… https://t.co/nMhC5UmTfH 6 minutes ago

Rakesh87102125

Darling Rakesh RT @Time2timeU: 😲😲😲😲 Top India batsman Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI and Test series against New Zealand due to calf injury: BCCI source #R… 6 minutes ago

Pawan05258Kumar

pawan kumar India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODIs and Test series due to calf injury-Report – cricket https://t.co/cbttp7gQUN 7 minutes ago

krab09

Prasad Karambelkar His fitness level has done him in. He is few kilos more than what he should be as a professional. His & Virat's BMI… https://t.co/WDK2sGZBno 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.