China decries travel, visa measures taken against WHO advice on virus

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
China on Monday decried some countries for denying entry to people from Hubei province, at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, and cancelling of flights, as going against WHO recommendations not to take unnecessary or excessive measures.
