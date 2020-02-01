Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pan-Islamic body OIC rejects Trump's Middle East plan

Pan-Islamic body OIC rejects Trump's Middle East plan

Hindu Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation called on its 57 member States not to help implement it
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan

Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan 02:49

 Arab leaders say US initiative does not meet 'minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people'.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arab League rejects Trump's peace plan [Video]Arab League rejects Trump's peace plan

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel including security relations after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented this week by U.S. President Donald Trump,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Arab League rejects Trump's peace plan [Video]Arab League rejects Trump's peace plan

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel including security relations after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented this week by U.S. President Donald Trump,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan: communique

The Arab League rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan at a meeting of foreign ministers in Cairo on Saturday, saying it would not lead to...
Reuters

Arab League rejects Trump’s Middle East plan

Foreign ministers say deal is blow to three decades of peace efforts
FT.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

966_mbs

🇸🇦.satam RT @AFP: #UPDATE The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump's #peaceplan for the Middle East, cal… 25 seconds ago

AFP

AFP news agency #UPDATE The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump's #peaceplan for the M… https://t.co/bBFowUl1zG 1 minute ago

7RgmjST0lNcKuB5

Prashant 太平洋地区 RT @TOIAlerts: Live update: Pan-Islamic body OIC rejects Trump’s Mideast plan https://t.co/1gfib0XP4u 31 minutes ago

TOIAlerts

TOI ALERTS Live update: Pan-Islamic body OIC rejects Trump’s Mideast plan https://t.co/1gfib0XP4u 51 minutes ago

tribunephl

Daily Tribune Pan-Islamic body OIC rejects Trump’s Mideast plan - https://t.co/lly1u2YSx9 #OIC #DonaldTrump #USIsraeliPlan 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Pan-Islamic body OIC rejects Trump's Mideast plan https://t.co/BjvbfpM8yY 1 hour ago

Oneindia

OneIndia Pan-Islamic body OIC rejects Donald Trump's Mideast plan https://t.co/SjvPVBFghb #DonaldTrump 2 hours ago

LaraFriedmanDC

Lara Friedman🔥 RT @NeriZilber: Organisation of Islamic Cooperation - 57 member body meeting in Saudi Arabia - rejects Trump peace plan. "Calls on all memb… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.