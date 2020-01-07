Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Canada allowed grounded Boeing 737 Max jets to fly — without passengers — at least 160 times

Canada allowed grounded Boeing 737 Max jets to fly — without passengers — at least 160 times

CBC.ca Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Canada has allowed at least 160 flights in Boeing 737 Max jets to criss-cross North America since grounding the fleet for commercial use almost a year ago after two deadly crashes. Airlines can seek permission to fly the planes for maintenance, storage, or pilot training.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

American Airlines, Boeing Reach Agreement For Compensation Over Grounded Max Jets [Video]American Airlines, Boeing Reach Agreement For Compensation Over Grounded Max Jets

American did not say how much it will receive but said it will give $30 million to employees as profit-sharing.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:26Published


Tweets about this

LHKirkland1

L.H. Kirkland Canada allowed grounded Boeing 737 Max jets to fly — without passengers — at least 160 times | CBC News https://t.co/ajcSre8IuC 58 seconds ago

MattamyWatch

Oakville Homes Canada allowed grounded Boeing 737 Max jets to fly — without passengers — at least 160 times https://t.co/Exm3VC8uvW 3 minutes ago

SimonDingleyCBC

Simon [email protected] RT @AshleyBurkeCBC: Canada allowed grounded Boeing 737 Max jets to fly — without passengers — at least 160 times https://t.co/8nR3iel1Ne #c… 6 minutes ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Canada allowed grounded Boeing 737 Max jets to fly — without passengers — at least 160 times https://t.co/DBYVHj1Rnt 8 minutes ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Canada allowed grounded Boeing 737 Max jets to fly — without passengers — at least 160 times https://t.co/9dNYLKCLy5 https://t.co/Yej45u3Yi7 13 minutes ago

CBCPolitics

CBC Politics Canada allowed grounded Boeing 737 Max jets to fly — without passengers — at least 160 times… https://t.co/qRFrKg8pry 14 minutes ago

asimakoaa

Anna Asimakopulos Canada allowed grounded Boeing 737 Max jets to fly — without passengers — at least 160 times | CBC News https://t.co/x0AQSbO7TE 21 minutes ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life Canada allowed grounded Boeing 737 Max jets to fly — without passengers — at least 160 times - FiWEH Life -… https://t.co/3y2aAztTSf 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.