Check your credit card statement. You may be entitled to a refund

CBC.ca Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
A Marketplace story about banks signing up customers for credit card insurance without their knowledge led a Nova Scotia woman to examine her own bank statement. She has since been refunded $3,900 after she questioned the charge.
