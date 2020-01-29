Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > India vs New Zealand: Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Rohit Sharma for ODI series

India vs New Zealand: Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Rohit Sharma for ODI series

DNA Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Mayank Agarwal has been roped in as Rohit Sharma's replacement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win [Video]India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami guide India to a famous win in Super Over thriller [Video]India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami guide India to a famous win in Super Over thriller

Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami emerged heroes as Team India defeated New Zealand in a nail-biting Super Over thriller in the third Twenty20 international in Hamilton.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India beat New Zealand in Super Over to take unassailable 3-0 lead in T20 series

In the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17, a target which India overwhelmed in the final ball with Rohit smashing Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes.
Hindu

New Zealand tour over for Rohit Sharma after calf injury

*New Delhi:* In a blow to India, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

SakethNannaka

Saketh Nannaka RT @mufaddal_vohra: Mayank Agarwal replaced Rohit Sharma in the squad for ODI series, so it's pretty clear Prithvi Shaw will open the innin… 3 hours ago

Pankaj96220156

Pankaj RT @dna: India vs New Zealand: #MayankAgarwal replaces injured #RohitSharma for ODI series #INDvsNZ #NZvIND https://t.co/2E3fDrteLx 7 hours ago

cricket22yard

cricket22yard #INDvsNZ Indian team suffers BIG BLOW ahead of ODI and Test series READ: https://t.co/KFJvXRYYPx 8 hours ago

RANISAROJA1

KIRAN KUMAR RT @HTSportsNews: #INDvNZ | Calf injury rules Rohit Sharma out, Mayank Agarwal in for ODIs; Shubman Gill back for Tests - Report @ImRo45 @… 10 hours ago

AmitCloth

Amit Cloth House RT @Burnercricket: Mayank Agarwal replaced Rohit Sharma in the squad for ODI series, so it's pretty clear Prithvi Shaw will open the inning… 11 hours ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa India vs New Zealand: Calf injury rules Rohit Sharma out, Mayank Agarwal in for ODIs; Shubman Gill back for Tests -… https://t.co/VnS5yGGVuR 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.