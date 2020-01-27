Global  

Latest Bollywood News: Shakira, JLo iconic Superbowl performance, Tiger Shroff unveils 'Baaghi 3' poster & more

DNA Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
In today's trending Bollywood news we have Shakira and JLo's iconic Superbowl halftime performance to Tiger Shroff releasing the poster for 'Baaghi 3', among others.
The 5 best moments from Shakira and J-Lo's Super Bowl LIV performance

The 5 best moments from Shakira and J-Lo’s Super Bowl LIV performance 01:42

 Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s halftime show was everything we wanted.

Tiger Shroff starrer 'Baaghi 3' first look poster out

Actor Tiger Shroff has shared the first look poster of his upcoming film "Baaghi 3".

Spotted: Sara Ali Khan Turns Heads At The Airport, Tiger-Disha Seen On A Lunch Date

Baaghi 3 poster out! This time around, Tiger Shroff is up against a nation

After the massive success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is all set to bring triple the action to fans with Baaghi 3. The makers of the movie have released...
Latest Bollywood News: Bollywood pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bell Bottom' release pushed & more

In today's Bollywood news, Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant while Akshay Kumar pushed the release...
