From the Archives, 1993: 'Hands off our Scotch Fingers' Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

When US giant Campbell Soup was handed majority ownership of Australia's biggest biscuit maker, acclaimed novelist Thomas Keneally took it personally. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sarafina RT @Bhekisisa_MG: #ICYMI: Some people with diabetes need to test their blood sugar up to six times a day with expensive testing strips. Fin… 51 minutes ago Bhekisisa #ICYMI: Some people with diabetes need to test their blood sugar up to six times a day with expensive testing strip… https://t.co/ZtfLYS25eR 1 hour ago Patty RT @loveletters2007: @Fah_Lo_Me They are cooking the books and have been from the start. Imagine what all will be found when they are out.… 10 hours ago LoveLettersTo007 @Fah_Lo_Me They are cooking the books and have been from the start. Imagine what all will be found when they are ou… https://t.co/MROg1Q0Ulj 11 hours ago Sean Lewis Imagine being a historian 200 years from now, going through the National Archives trying to makes sense of this abs… https://t.co/woQXyohKYE 22 hours ago Bhekisisa #ICYMI: Some people with diabetes need to test their blood sugar up to six times a day with expensive testing strip… https://t.co/21pLBc2pPs 1 day ago Dental CPAs Tim's advice for new #dentists: Always request the W-2s. Many seller P&Ls have one wage category for all their staf… https://t.co/orCfvvDZ50 2 days ago NewsReview The Senate committee is also seeking documents on Hunter Biden from the State Department, Justice Department and th… https://t.co/DB3xcqtd2U 2 days ago