Russia to restrict foreign arrivals from China over virus fears: deputy PM

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Russia will from Tuesday temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners arriving from China due to the coronavirus, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.
News video: Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount

Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount

 Reuters reports Russia is going to begin pulling its citizens out of China next week. China faced mounting isolation from international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday. The death toll from the spreading Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259. The epidemic has led to mass...

Russia keeps border with China part-closed over virus fears, suspends e-visas

Russia on Thursday kept its lengthy land border with China partially closed to try to prevent the coronavirus spreading from its southern neighbour and suspended...
Reuters India

Russia stops Dutch Russophobia

Dutch MPs were surprised to find out that they were barred from entering Russia. They wanted to have a "constructive conversation" with Russia, throwing mud at...
PRAVDA Also reported by •Reuters

