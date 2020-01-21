Russia to restrict foreign arrivals from China over virus fears: deputy PM
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Russia will from Tuesday temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners arriving from China due to the coronavirus, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.
Reuters reports Russia is going to begin pulling its citizens out of China next week. China faced mounting isolation from international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday. The death toll from the spreading Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259. The epidemic has led to mass...
Russian airports are screening travelers arriving from China to try to identify those infected with the new coronavirus.
In Russia, at least four airports have introduced screening measures to try to..