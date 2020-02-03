Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ryanair delays growth targets due to Boeing Max jet trouble

Ryanair delays growth targets due to Boeing Max jet trouble

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Europe’s busiest airline, Ryanair, said Monday that the grounding of the new Boeing Max jets will delay its growth targets. The budget carrier, which is based in Ireland and carries more passengers than any other airline in Europe, plans to extend by a year or two its target of flying 200 million […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Ryanair says MAX woes may delay growth by two years

Ryanair says MAX woes may delay growth by two years 01:25

 Ryanair says delays in receiving Boeing&apos;s grounded MAX jets may put back its growth plans. Ciara Lee reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Ryanair says MAX woes could delay growth plans by up to two years

Ryanair may have to push back its long-term target of flying 200 million passengers per year by as much as two years due to delays in the delivery of Boeing's...
Reuters

Ryanair to take longer to reach 200 million passenger target due to 737 MAX woes

Ryanair will take longer than expected to reach its long-term target of flying 200 million passengers per year due to delays in the delivery of Boeing's 737 MAX...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.