Ryanair delays growth targets due to Boeing Max jet trouble

LONDON (AP) — Europe’s busiest airline, Ryanair, said Monday that the grounding of the new Boeing Max jets will delay its growth targets. The budget carrier, which is based in Ireland and carries more passengers than any other airline in Europe, plans to extend by a year or two its target of flying 200 million […]



