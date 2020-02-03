Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Probe of Lebanese-American who worked for Israel postponed

Probe of Lebanese-American who worked for Israel postponed

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese judge postponed Monday the questioning of a Lebanese-American who confessed he’d worked for Israel during its occupation of Lebanon, state-run National News Agency reported. The agency said that because Amer Fakhoury is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer, the investigative judge’s questioning session will be postponed until Feb. 17. Fakhoury’s family […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) Probe of Lebanese-American who worked for #Israel postponed https://t.co/pJ3OVWzgwG 34 minutes ago

VINNews

VosIzNeias Probe Of Lebanese-american Who Worked For Israel Postponed https://t.co/BC7HGPqK6J 52 minutes ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Probe of Lebanese-American who worked for Israel postponed https://t.co/7OiOquQ8wp https://t.co/Pdk10wc7Ta 1 hour ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#WorldNews: Probe of Lebanese-#American who worked for Israel postponed #News": https://t.co/WanX83ZRBe 2 hours ago

pedrorichter

PedroConrado Richter Probe of Lebanese-American who worked for Israel postponed https://t.co/YoOU3arcYh (via @Newsfusion #Push2 hours ago

ohifiogiddt1

Philomena Burchnall Probe of Lebanese-American who worked for Israel postponed https://t.co/B0bc779dZT 2 hours ago

IsraelHeadlines

Israel Headline News Lebanon delays probe of Lebanese-American who worked for Israel https://t.co/JSSXBSf8pE 2 hours ago

ynetnews

Ynetnews Lebanon delays probe of Lebanese-American who worked for Israel - https://t.co/rat11eBDMb 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.