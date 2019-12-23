Global  

Gunman opens fire on Greyhound bus in California; multiple injuries reported

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
A gunman shot multiple people on a Greyhound bus in California early Monday, authorities said.
News video: 1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus

1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus 01:53

 The bus had left Los Angeles before midnight and was on its way to Northern California. Tina Patel reports.

Multiple people shot on Greyhound bus in California, police say

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in California, the California Highway Patrol siad. Fort Tejon...
Seattle Times

California Highway Patrol: Multiple shot on Greyhound bus

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in California, the California Highway Patrol siad. Fort Tejon...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

AbstractAmmy

January Embers✂️🎄🎈 RT @KTLA: • 1 female victim dead, 5 others hospitalized • driver pulled over, shooter exited and left handgun behind • male shooter taken i… 25 seconds ago

joeynabor_

Joey Nabor RT @KTLA: BREAKING: Six injured when gunman opens fire on Greyhound bus heading out of Los Angeles https://t.co/Z8QRO3E4id 54 seconds ago

KTLA

KTLA • 1 female victim dead, 5 others hospitalized • driver pulled over, shooter exited and left handgun behind • male s… https://t.co/xPPZJup3LT 1 minute ago

mitchegan20

John Q Public RT @erin2vankude: 6 Injured When Gunman Opens Fire on Greyhound Bus Heading Out of Los Angeles https://t.co/3zNL67Cw9B via @ktla 6 minutes ago

ToBeSafeNSound

(((Chana הנא))) 6 Injured When Gunman Opens Fire on Greyhound Bus Heading Out of Los Angeles https://t.co/kUfPslOc1c 8 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 A Greyhound #Bus en route from Los Angeles to San Francisco Bay Area became a crime scene on Monday after a #Gunman… https://t.co/YCm0eYz2oZ 12 minutes ago

cher1511

Ann Carriage #breaking Gunmen opens fire on Californian Greyhound bus, injuring 6, some seriously. Gunman in custody. 14 minutes ago

JoeFreedomLove

❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 6 Injured When Gunman Opens Fire on Greyhound Bus Heading Out of Los Angeles https://t.co/qNPoB86V2M 19 minutes ago

