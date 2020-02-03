Global  

Louis Tomlinson 'to boycott' BBC Breakfast

BBC News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The show defends its presenters for asking the singer about losing his mother and sister.
News video: Louis Tomlinson's Awkward Interview On BBC Breakfast

Louis Tomlinson's Awkward Interview On BBC Breakfast 00:31

 Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson had a rather awkward interview on BBC Breakfast as he spoke about his new solo album.

Recent related news from verified sources

Louis Tomlinson Gets Into Twitter Back & Forth Over BBC Interview After Vowing to Never Return

Louis Tomlinson was asked about the tragic deaths of his mom Johannah Deakin in December 2016 and sister Félicité in March 2019 on BBC Breakfast this morning...
Also reported by Belfast Telegraph, E! Online, Independent, ContactMusic, Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette, Tamworth Herald

Louis Tomlinson Won't Be Returning to This Morning Show for Any Further Promo

Louis Tomlinson will not be appearing on a BBC morning show ever again after what happened on Monday (February 3). If you didn’t see, Louis was on BBC...
Also reported by Just Jared, Tamworth Herald

