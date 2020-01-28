|
Coronavirus: Border districts on high alert
|
|
Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Surveillance stepped up in Mangaluru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, and Mysuru
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Hong Kongers angry that border with China remains open
There is continuing unhappiness in Hong Kong at how the authorities are dealing with the coronavirus. They are especially angry the decision not to completely seal the border with mainland China...
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:29Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this