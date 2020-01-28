Global  

Coronavirus: Border districts on high alert

Hindu Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Surveillance stepped up in Mangaluru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, and Mysuru
Hong Kongers angry that border with China remains open [Video]Hong Kongers angry that border with China remains open

There is continuing unhappiness in Hong Kong at how the authorities are dealing with the coronavirus. They are especially angry the decision not to completely seal the border with mainland China...

Carnival Cruise Lines Steers Around Coronavirus Direct Hit [Video]Carnival Cruise Lines Steers Around Coronavirus Direct Hit

Carnival Cruise Lines manages to steer itself around a coronavirus scare, but the cruise and travel industries - and their investors - are now on high alert.

Public Health Efforts Step Up Around The World As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Globally, health officials are on high alert, implementing airport screenings, evacuations, border controls and other measures to contain the spread of the...
