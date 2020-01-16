Global  

Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s port operator AENA says that an Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft is to make an emergency landing at the airport in Madrid Monday after reporting technical problems. The Toronto-bound flight AC837 departed from the Adolfo Suárez-Barajas international airport earlier in the day. An AENA spokeswoman said that the airline had requested […]
News video: Plane evacuating 83 British citizens from Wuhan lands in Oxfordshire

Plane evacuating 83 British citizens from Wuhan lands in Oxfordshire 00:48

 The plane carrying 83 British citizens from Wuhan arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Friday (January 31). The emergency evacuation flight arrived at the air force base around lunchtime. The flight set off from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak last night. Footage shows the...

Toronto-bound Air Canada flight set to make emergency landing in Madrid

Spain's port operator AENA says that an Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft is to make an emergency landing at the airport in Madrid Monday after reporting technical...
CTV News

Air Canada flight makes emergency landing in Madrid

An Air Canada aircraft with 128 passengers on board is flying in circles near Madrid, trying to burn off fuel as it prepares for an emergency landing.
The Age


