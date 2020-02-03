Global  

1 Dead and 5 Injured After Shooting on Greyhound Bus

Monday, 3 February 2020
The police praised the driver and passengers, who persuaded the suspect to get off the bus on a highway near Los Angeles.
News video: One Dead, Five Injured In California Bus Shooting

One Dead, Five Injured In California Bus Shooting 00:13

 CBS2’s Mary Calvi reports on the shooting on a greyhound bus, where one person is dead and five others are wounded.

23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 3 [Video]23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 3

Breaking News: one person is dead and five others injured after someone opens fire on Greyhound bus just off the I-5. The latest updates from Fort Tejon CHP officials on this investigation.

1 Dead, 5 Injured In Shooting On Bay Area Greyhound Bus [Video]1 Dead, 5 Injured In Shooting On Bay Area Greyhound Bus

One person has been killed and five others were injured in a shooting on a Greyhound Bus in Kern County early Monday morning. Officials said the bus was headed to the Bay Area. Anne Makovec reports...

Recent related news from verified sources

Multiple people shot on Greyhound bus in California, police say

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in California, the California Highway Patrol siad. Fort Tejon...
California Greyhound bus shooting leaves 6 injured, suspect in custody

Six people riding on a Greyhound bus travelling north from Los Angeles to San Francisco were shot early Monday morning and rushed to the hospital, officials...
