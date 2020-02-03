Boris Johnson looks to delay release of terror offenders

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Government To End Automatic Early Release Of Terror Offenders Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 03:27Published 9 hours ago PM on bringing forward legislation after Streatham attack Boris Johnson has said the government is preparing to take action to end the automatic early release of prisoners currently in jail for terrorist offences. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:09Published 16 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources UK's Johnson vows action over early release of terrorism offenders British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that is was time to take action over the early prison release of those convicted of terrorism offences after...

Reuters 16 hours ago





Tweets about this