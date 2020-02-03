Global  

Boris Johnson looks to delay release of terror offenders

FT.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Streatham stabbing suspect was out of jail early from 40-month sentence
News video: PM Boris Johnson: End Early Release For Terror Convicts

PM Boris Johnson: End Early Release For Terror Convicts 01:57

 It follows a recent terror attack by a man recently released early from prison.

Boris Johnson has said the government is preparing to take action to end the automatic early release of prisoners currently in jail for terrorist offences. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

UK's Johnson vows action over early release of terrorism offenders

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that is was time to take action over the early prison release of those convicted of terrorism offences after...
Reuters


