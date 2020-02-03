Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Robert Buckland > UK to introduce emergency law to prevent early release of convicted terrorists

UK to introduce emergency law to prevent early release of convicted terrorists

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Britain will introduce emergency legislation to prevent convicted terrorists automatically being released from prison half way through their sentence, justice minister Robert Buckland said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grant Shapps interview on early release of terrorists [Video]Grant Shapps interview on early release of terrorists

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps MP discusses the government response to the Streatham terror attack and early release of terrorists from prison. Report by Barnetth. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:54Published

Govt to end early release for terrorists [Video]Govt to end early release for terrorists

Govt to end early release for terrorists

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK to pass law to stop early release of terrorists by Feb. 27 - government source

Britain plans to pass emergency legislation by Feb. 27 to prevent convicted terrorists automatically being released from prison half-way through their sentence,...
Reuters India

UK to pass law to stop early release of terrorists by February 27: government source

Britain plans to pass emergency legislation by Feb. 27 to prevent convicted terrorists automatically being released from prison half-way through their sentence,...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.