Iowa caucuses live updates: 2020 Democrats make their final pitches

euronews Monday, 3 February 2020
Iowa caucuses live updates: 2020 Democrats make their final pitches
Democrats make final push before Iowa caucuses

Democrats make final push before Iowa caucuses 02:01

 Democratic presidential hopefuls are making a final push before the Iowa caucuses.

US Democrats make final pitches in Iowa ahead of first primary showdown

Democratic candidates bolt Sunday across Iowa, where no handshake or pit stop is too insignificant one day ahead of the state’s presidential nominating...
France 24

Iowa caucus: Democrats make final push for votes

Iowa voters will cast their first-in-the-nation caucus votes for president Monday night. The caucus follows roughly 2,200 campaign events over more than two...
CBS News

MichaelMcGough3

Michael McGough RT @latimes: It’s finally time to decide. After countless campaign events, Democratic voters in Iowa will choose their presidential favor… 34 seconds ago

dmrcaucus

2020 Iowa Caucuses Caucus Day is finally here. Follow live coverage of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, including the buzz, upda… https://t.co/Lc4ydFfQkr 4 minutes ago

h_alexander

Harriet Alexander Seven hours to go until Iowa kicks off the first votes in the 2020 election. Follow live here https://t.co/oTS3iPbV5T 4 minutes ago

alex_yarkosky

Alex Yarkosky RT @grace_panetta: friends!!🚨 @WaltHickey's and my liveblog of today's Iowa caucuses is live & running, complete with some beautiful maps,… 5 minutes ago

Dieguas1

Dieguas RT @CBSNews: The Iowa caucuses are tonight — but do you know how they work, and what it really means when you see candidates declaring vict… 8 minutes ago

WaltHickey

Walter Hickey The Iowa caucuses officially kick off the 2020 Democratic primary elections tonight. Here's what to expect https://t.co/bm9TgJVN8e 13 minutes ago

Slopiegal

Elizabeth Stone RT @ReutersPolitics: Iowa Democrats kick off what could be a bruising nominating process when they gather at caucus sites around the state … 14 minutes ago

grace_panetta

Grace Panetta friends!!🚨 @WaltHickey's and my liveblog of today's Iowa caucuses is live & running, complete with some beautiful m… https://t.co/TvMKJx6mpE 15 minutes ago

