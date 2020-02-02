Tom Brady says he and Patriots are evaluating their options ahead of NFL free agency



Recent related videos from verified sources Lamar Jackson Named Unanimous NFL MVP Lamar Jackson Named Unanimous NFL MVP Jackson became the second player in history to be a unanimous choice for the NFL's Most Valuable Player. Tom Brady also received every vote for NFL MVP in 2010... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:09Published 1 week ago Sports Final: What To Make Of All The Tom Brady News From Super Bowl Weekend The Patriots weren't in the Super Bowl, but Tom Brady news dominated the weekend. From Brady's Hulu commercial to reports about his future in free agency, there is a lot to unwrap. Luckily, ESPN's Mike.. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 05:16Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Colin Cowherd: Right now is the perfect time for Tom Brady to leave the Patriots for the Cowboys Tom Brady is set to be a free agent and his future with the New England Patriots is up in the air. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks right now is the perfect time...

FOX Sports 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this