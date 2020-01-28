Global  

Staples Center removes public's massive Kobe Bryant memorial

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to Bryant’s widow and other family members. The cleanup of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys and basketballs began […]
News video: Staples Center To Dismantle Large Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial, Give Items To Bryant Family

Staples Center To Dismantle Large Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial, Give Items To Bryant Family 02:28

 The growing makeshift memorial which has taken over Xbox Plaza outside Staples Center for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last weekend is expected to be slowly taken down beginning Sunday.

