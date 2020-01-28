Staples Center removes public’s massive Kobe Bryant memorial
Monday, 3 February 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to Bryant’s widow and other family members. The cleanup of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys and basketballs began […]
The growing makeshift memorial which has taken over Xbox Plaza outside Staples Center for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last weekend is expected to be slowly taken down beginning Sunday.
Kobe Bryant's public memorial could be such a massive event, organizers are considering holding it at the famous L.A. Coliseum because the Staples Center simply... TMZ.com Also reported by •Just Jared •Seattle Times •USATODAY.com •Just Jared Jr
