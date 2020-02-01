Global  

Hong Kong Economy Shrinks in 2019

WorldNews Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Hong Kong Economy Shrinks in 2019Hong Kong confirmed Monday the country plunged into a recession in 2019, suffering its first annual contraction in a decade, after falling under the twin pressures of the US-China trade war and months of pro-democracy protests. China’s coronavirus outbreak is now...
News video: Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus 00:50

 Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Hong Kong economy shrinks in 2019 amid protests, trade war

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's economy shrank last year for the first time since 2009, government data showed Monday, as the territory struggles with the...
Shanghai tanks on virus fears, Asia market retreats

HONG KONG: Chinese equities plunged almost 9% on Monday as nervous traders returned from their extended Lunar New Year break, hit by fears that the coronavirus,...
