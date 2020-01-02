SpiceJet offers ‘free tickets’ to flyers who are travelling to Delhi for voting on Feb 8

Global  

WorldNews Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
SpiceJet offers ‘free tickets’ to flyers who are travelling to Delhi for voting on Feb 8SpiceJet on Monday said it is offering “hundreds” of “free” tickets, where the base fare will be waived but taxes and other surcharges have to be paid, to select people who want to fly to Delhi to vote in the upcoming assembly elections on February 8. The budget carrier clarified that the participants, who will be selected by the airline’s internal panel after their online registration, will have to bear all applicable taxes, surcharges, levies and any other additional costs incurred on the air tickets. In this “SpiceDemocracy” initiative, the airline stated that if the departure to Delhi and return from the city is on February 8, it will refund the...
SpiceJet’s free ticket offer raises eyebrows

In a move that has raised eyebrows, low-cost carrier SpiceJet has offered air travellers “free tickets” if they plan a trip to Delhi to cast their vot
Hindu

Chinachem Group donates movie tickets to the elderly to promote community for all ages development

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 29 January 2020 - To encourage our senior citizens to integrate into the community and show gratitude for their...
Media OutReach


