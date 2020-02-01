Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Novak Djokovic > Novak Djokovic back atop tennis rankings after Australian Open title win

Novak Djokovic back atop tennis rankings after Australian Open title win

WorldNews Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic back atop tennis rankings after Australian Open title winNovak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings Monday after winning his eighth Australian Open title, while top Canadian Denis Shapovalov dropped three spots to No. 16 following a first-round exit. ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Djokovic feels 'relief' at Aussie Open win, aims for most career Grand Slams [Video]Djokovic feels 'relief' at Aussie Open win, aims for most career Grand Slams

Serbian admits that his emotions got the better of him at times during five-set victory over Dominic Thiem

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:00Published

Djokovic apologises for umpire outburst [Video]Djokovic apologises for umpire outburst

Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic has apologised for touching the foot of the chair umpire during the heated second set of his 17th Grand Slam win.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Early arrival in Australia, confidence helping Thiem: coach

Dominic Thiem is reaping the benefits of arriving in Australia extra early, his coach said on Saturday, building the Austrian's confidence for his Australian...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsRTTNews

Australian Open: Can Thiem topple 'king of Australia' Djokovic?

Australian Open: Can Thiem topple 'king of Australia' Djokovic?*Melbourne:* "King" Novak Djokovic has won all seven Australian Open finals he has contested, he is on a 12-match winning streak and will become world number one...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNewsRTTNewsThe Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Novak Djokovic back atop tennis rankings after Australian Open title win https://t.co/X2KYoJSmfm https://t.co/fYMitvI3SI 7 hours ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Novak Djokovic back atop tennis rankings after Australian Open title win https://t.co/KMeYKyshDg https://t.co/sIsXvsLYyp 9 hours ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Novak Djokovic back atop tennis rankings after Australian Open title win | CBC Sports https://t.co/HEN2LbPfcN 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.