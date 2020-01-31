Paul Roach Boris Johnson says people who oppose a Brexit trade deal with Trump are 'juvenile' and need to 'grow up' https://t.co/Z2bpqNk14G 49 minutes ago

James(Jim)Brooks 🦁 Brexit: Boris Johnson says 'no need' for UK to follow EU rules on trade. The #Madman #Returns why have people given… https://t.co/OgxRB8F5ho 6 hours ago

Neil Clements Esq. @Kat_Says_Stuff @pickledpuffin When will people learn that politicians of Boris Johnson's ilk consider the voters f… https://t.co/q34CTkh0KF 6 hours ago

nic allen FDA Food Safety Modernization Act: About 48 million people in US (1 in 6) get sick, 128,000 hospitalized & 3000 die… https://t.co/UR377Ex9hH 6 hours ago

Eupolemus - THE GOOD SPIRIT OF WAR Boris Johnson says people who oppose a Brexit trade deal with Trump are 'juvenile' and need to 'grow up'… https://t.co/XEgigYHjjT 6 hours ago

Bunny Boris Johnson says people who oppose a Brexit trade deal with Trump are 'juvenile' and need to 'grow up'… https://t.co/2iDeMIipRf 8 hours ago

Graham Nigel 🕷️ RT @NickiBartlett2: Fears about US food standards are not hysterical but quite reasonable given the huge numbers of Americans who get food… 8 hours ago