China says US spreading fear over coronavirus outbreak
Monday, 3 February 2020 () China says the United States is spreading fear over the outbreak of coronavirus by pulling Americans out of the Asian country and enforcing travel restrictions instead of providing significant aid to Beijing in curbing the killer infection. Washington has “unceasingly manufactured and spread panic” over the coronavirus outbreak, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying during a regular press conference on Monday, adding that the World Health Organization (WHO) had advised against trade and travel restrictions. “It is precisely developed countries like the United States with strong...