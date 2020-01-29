Global  

China says US spreading fear over coronavirus outbreak

WorldNews Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
China says US spreading fear over coronavirus outbreakChina says the United States is spreading fear over the outbreak of coronavirus by pulling Americans out of the Asian country and enforcing travel restrictions instead of providing significant aid to Beijing in curbing the killer infection. Washington has “unceasingly manufactured and spread panic” over the coronavirus outbreak, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying during a regular press conference on Monday, adding that the World Health Organization (WHO) had advised against trade and travel restrictions. “It is precisely developed countries like the United States with strong...
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Drones used to persuade Chinese citizens to wear masks during the coronavirus outbreak

Drones used to persuade Chinese citizens to wear masks during the coronavirus outbreak 00:39

 A drone has been used to persuade a pensioner to wear a mask in a village in northern China during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China [Video]Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China In a statement, the company says closings will last through February 9. It adds that re-openings will happen "as soon as..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Delta moves up travel restrictions to and from China due to Coronavirus [Video]Delta moves up travel restrictions to and from China due to Coronavirus

Delta moves up travel restrictions to and from China due to Coronavirus

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Death toll in China's coronavirus soars to 213, confirmed cases reach 9,692

*Beijing:* The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692, China's national...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The VergeReutersUSATODAY.comReuters IndiaBBC News

Starbucks notes impact of coronavirus on China profits as it beats Wall Street fiscal 1Q estimates

Shares of Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) held steady in pre-market trade on Wednesday, a day after the popular coffee chain revealed it has been forced to shut...
Proactive Investors

ChicagoWeStand RT @Reuters: China accused the U.S. of spreading fear and panic over a fast-spreading #coronavirus, by imposing travel restrictions and eva… 19 seconds ago

