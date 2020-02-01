Trump congratulates 'Great State of Kansas’ after Chiefs win Super Bowl
Monday, 3 February 2020 () President Donald Trump fumbled his congratulatory tweet following the Super Bowl. On the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Trump tweeted his congratulations to the...
As the Super Bowl approaches, Broncos fans are left with a choice: root for the San Francisco 49ers or root for the Kansas City Chiefs. But who is Broncos Country choosing to back? Denver7 decided to look into multiple perspectives on answering that question in a 360 report.