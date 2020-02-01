Global  

Trump congratulates 'Great State of Kansas' after Chiefs win Super Bowl

Monday, 3 February 2020
Trump congratulates 'Great State of Kansas’ after Chiefs win Super BowlPresident Donald Trump fumbled his congratulatory tweet following the Super Bowl. On the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Trump tweeted his congratulations to the...
News video: Should Broncos fans root for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV?

Should Broncos fans root for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV? 02:53

 As the Super Bowl approaches, Broncos fans are left with a choice: root for the San Francisco 49ers or root for the Kansas City Chiefs. But who is Broncos Country choosing to back? Denver7 decided to look into multiple perspectives on answering that question in a 360 report.

Spectacular fireworks illuminate Kansas City after Chiefs capture Super Bowl [Video]Spectacular fireworks illuminate Kansas City after Chiefs capture Super Bowl

The amazing view from the 22nd floor of an apartment building in Kansas City — the one in Missouri, not Kansas — is seen in the wee hours of Monday morning (February 3) after the Chiefs capture..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:47Published

Union Station unveils new banner [Video]Union Station unveils new banner

Fans gathered to watch Union Station hang the Chiefs Super Bowl champion banner.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:39Published


Trump congratulates the wrong state for the Super Bowl win

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and President Donald Trump swiftly tweeted his congratulations to the "Great State of Kansas" on the big...
Mashable

Trump shares tweet praising Chiefs for representing 'Great State of Kansas'

U.S. President Donald Trump drew scorn and laughter on social media Sunday after placing the Kansas City Chiefs in the wrong state following their Super Bowl...
CTV News

