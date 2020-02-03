Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Madrid > Flights delayed as airspace around Madrid airport CLOSED due to suspected drone presence

Flights delayed as airspace around Madrid airport CLOSED due to suspected drone presence

WorldNews Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Flights delayed as airspace around Madrid airport CLOSED due to suspected drone presenceThe airspace around Spain's largest airport, Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas has been closed following suspected drone sightings. Authorities have warned of expected delays until...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Spain closes airspace at Madrid airport as drones reported

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government says it has closed airspace around Madrid's international airport after drones were reported in the area. The Transport...
SeattlePI.com

Drone presence forces Madrid's Barajas airport to close airspace

Madrid's Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport closed its airspace on Monday for at least two hours after pilots spotted drones in the takeoff area...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.