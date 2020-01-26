Global  

Tortoise related to Lonesome George found on Galapagos Islands

WorldNews Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Tortoise related to Lonesome George found on Galapagos IslandsConservationists working around the largest volcano on the Galapagos Islands say they have found 30 giant tortoises partially descended from two extinct species, including that of the famed Lonesome George. The Galapagos National Park...
