Scientists discovered a weed compound that may be 30 times more powerful than THC
Monday, 3 February 2020 () (CNN)A newly discovered cannabis compound has been shown in the lab to potentially be 30 times more potent than THC, the most studied psychoactive compound in marijuana. Whether the new cannabinoid, named tetrahydrocannabiphorol, or THCP, will deliver 30 times the high of THC — or any high at all — is unclear. Italian scientists also discovered a second previously unknown compound they named CBDP. It appears to be a cousin of CBD, the medicinal compound known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anticonvulsant activity. The discoveries were recently published in the journal Nature, Scientific Reports. Discovering the compounds Read More The compounds...