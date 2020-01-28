Global  

Thailand sees apparent success treating coronavirus with drug cocktail

WorldNews Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Thailand sees apparent success treating coronavirus with drug cocktailThai doctors have seen success in treating severe cases of the new coronavirus with combination of medications for flu and HIV, with initial results showing vast improvement 48 hours after applying the treatment, they said on Sunday. The doctors from Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok said a new approach in coronavirus treatment had improved the condition of several patients under their care, including one 70-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan who tested positive for the coronavirus for 10 days. The drug treatment includes a mixture of anti-HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir, in combination with flu drug oseltamivir in large doses. “This is not the cure, but the patient’s condition has...
