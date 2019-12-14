Thieves target property in Fairbanks self-storage units
Monday, 3 February 2020 () FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Thieves targeting self-storage units in Fairbanks stole more than a half-million dollars in property in the last three months, according to Alaska State Troopers. Ten to 15 units were hit at multiple storage facilities, KTVF-television reported. In one case, thieves took precious metals valued at more than $300,000. At one storage […]
