Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Thieves target property in Fairbanks self-storage units

Thieves target property in Fairbanks self-storage units

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Thieves targeting self-storage units in Fairbanks stole more than a half-million dollars in property in the last three months, according to Alaska State Troopers. Ten to 15 units were hit at multiple storage facilities, KTVF-television reported. In one case, thieves took precious metals valued at more than $300,000. At one storage […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shocking footage shows gang of helmet-clad thieves ripping off garage door to steal motorbike from family home [Video]Shocking footage shows gang of helmet-clad thieves ripping off garage door to steal motorbike from family home

This is the shocking moment a gang of helmet-clad thieves ripped off an entire garage door to steal a motorbike from a family home. Dramatic CCTV shows the four men approaching the property in Bilston,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

VIDEO: Thieves steal RVs valued at $256,000 from Boynton Beach storage facility [Video]VIDEO: Thieves steal RVs valued at $256,000 from Boynton Beach storage facility

Boynton Beach police are searching for a pair of crooks who broke into a storage facility in the middle of the night and stole three RVs valued at $256,000.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.