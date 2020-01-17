Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Air Canada flight with damaged engine makes emergency landing in Madrid

Air Canada flight with damaged engine makes emergency landing in Madrid

euronews Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Air Canada flight with damaged engine makes emergency landing in Madrid
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plane evacuating 83 British citizens from Wuhan lands in Oxfordshire [Video]Plane evacuating 83 British citizens from Wuhan lands in Oxfordshire

The plane carrying 83 British citizens from Wuhan arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Friday (January 31). The emergency evacuation flight arrived at the air force base around..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published

Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Newark Airport [Video]Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Newark Airport

A United Airline flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Airport after experiencing engine trouble.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Air Canada flight safe after emergency landing in Madrid

The plane spent hours flying in circles, burning off jet fuel, before the emergency landing could be attempted.
Al Jazeera

Air Canada cites an engine issue, ruptured wheel for emergency landing in Madrid

A planned emergency landing by an Air Canada flight was prompted by "an engine issue," and the reported rupture of one of the aircraft's 10 tires, the airline...
Reuters


Tweets about this

WDTN_Brian

Brian Davis RT @NBCNews: NEW: Air Canada flight with 128 passengers on board makes emergency landing at Madrid Airport after pilots reported engine dam… 13 minutes ago

CFNdude_nays

CFN🍀 RT @rrabg5: Air Canada flight with damaged engine makes emergency landing in Madrid https://t.co/Q7yHu14HEM via @nbcnews 30 minutes ago

rrabg5

Ruben Rbg Air Canada flight with damaged engine makes emergency landing in Madrid https://t.co/Q7yHu14HEM via @nbcnews 30 minutes ago

AnthonyWhelan15

Anthony Whelan Air Canada flight safely lands in Madrid with damaged engine https://t.co/r1nWRg5a3G 37 minutes ago

tikimike21

Hawaii Lozensky RT @KITV4: #BREAKING - They had to request an emergency return after one of its two engines was damaged and a tire ruptured during takeoff.… 46 minutes ago

BiochemistMX

Daniel RT @BreakingNews: Air Canada flight with 128 passengers on board makes emergency landing at Madrid Airport after pilots reported engine dam… 50 minutes ago

gatubela2424

Gata loca RT @MSNBC: Air Canada flight with 128 passengers on board makes emergency landing at Madrid Airport after pilots reported engine damage and… 58 minutes ago

TweetingBizness

TheTweetingBizness . @AirCanada flight safely lands in #Madrid with damaged engine - #AdolfoSuarez https://t.co/OJ4V1NszRX 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.