Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mexico: Second butterfly activist found dead

Mexico: Second butterfly activist found dead

Deutsche Welle Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Raul Hernandez Romero was a guide at the Monarch Butterfly reserve that is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. His death came just days after the body of fellow activist Homero Gomez Gonzalez was found.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Activist who fought to protect butterflies in Mexico found dead [Video]Activist who fought to protect butterflies in Mexico found dead

Homero Gomez disappeared on January 13 and activists suspect his death could be related to illegal logging disputes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Second Mexico monarch butterfly activist found dead

Raúl Hernández's body was discovered days after the remains of Homero Gómez were found in a well.
BBC News

Missing monarch butterfly activist found dead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a missing farm leader who was active in protecting the wintering grounds of the monarch butterfly in...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SandyBottoms2

Freethought RT @cleo2056: Second Mexico monarch butterfly activist found dead https://t.co/gDZ7EKx3qH 56 seconds ago

wstgrl40

wstgrl🇨🇦🇺🇸🍿🙏🏻👩🏼 RT @50Pinkies: Second Mexico monarch butterfly activist found dead. What? https://t.co/UoaP4b8sBK 2 minutes ago

bush_orchid

Jannette Second Mexico monarch butterfly activist found dead https://t.co/BakaoXjo5V 8 minutes ago

mistydawnu

MistyDawn RT @SamSmithTweets: It's ALWAYS about money. ALWAYS. Whether big business, big government, or criminal industry... Second Mexico monarch b… 9 minutes ago

cincat83

CinCin This is so sad: Second Mexico monarch butterfly activist found dead - BBC News https://t.co/bk6Wvf3pBu 10 minutes ago

GiulioTerzi

Giulio Terzi Second Mexico monarch butterfly activist found https://t.co/zKmzHMyljL News https://t.co/gwiJFPQZfZ @GlobalCRL 10 minutes ago

frankctangberg

Frank Conde Tangberg Second Mexico 🇲🇽 monarch butterfly activist found dead https://t.co/Cuq15oLnUF 10 minutes ago

50Pinkies

50 pinkies 🌟🌟🌟🇺🇸 Second Mexico monarch butterfly activist found dead. What? https://t.co/UoaP4b8sBK 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.