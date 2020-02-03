Global  

2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce residence hall, school says

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Two people were killed and one wounded in a shooting spree at a residence hall at Texas A&M-Commerce, the school said on its website.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Deadly Campus Shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Has Classes Cancelled Through Wednesday

Deadly Campus Shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Has Classes Cancelled Through Wednesday 02:37

 Two women were shot and killed at a residence hall on the southwest corner of the campus Monday around 10:00 a.m. A child who was also shot is in stable condition.

Recent related videos from verified sources

2 Women Dead, 2-Year-Old Injured At Texas A&M University-Commerce [Video]2 Women Dead, 2-Year-Old Injured At Texas A&M University-Commerce

An active criminal investigation is ongoing at Texas A&M University-Commerce where two women were found dead and a 2-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting at a residence hall.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:28Published

2 Dead In Shooting At Texas A&M University's Commerce Campus [Video]2 Dead In Shooting At Texas A&M University's Commerce Campus

Police haven't said yet exactly what happened or who the shooter is.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Texas university campus

Two people were killed and a third was wounded on Monday in a shooting at a residence hall on the Texas A&M University campus in Commerce, the school said on...
Reuters

2 dead in shooting at university residence hall in Texas

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting Monday at a dormitory at a university in Texas, police said....
Seattle Times


