2 dead in shooting at university residence hall in Texas

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting Monday at a dormitory at a university in Texas, police said. Students and employees were told to shelter in place as a precaution after the shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce. The university said there were three gunshot victims […]
News video: 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M Commerce Residence Hall

2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M Commerce Residence Hall 01:33

 Two people are dead and another person is injured after a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M Commerce.

Two Dead in Shooting at Texas A&M University

A criminal investigation is underway after a fatal shooting at Texas A&M University.

A criminal investigation is underway after a fatal shooting at Texas A&M University.

Texas university shooting leaves two people dead

Two people were killed and a third person is injured after a shooting in a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday.
Independent Also reported by •CBS NewsTIME

Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Texas university campus

Two people were killed and a third was wounded on Monday in a shooting at a residence hall on the Texas A&M University campus in Commerce, the school said on...
Reuters

Longlivemop

🐝 RT @NBCNews: DEVELOPING: 2 people killed in shooting at residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce campus; additional person hospitali… 3 seconds ago

RightsOfWoman

RightsOfWoman RT @shannonrwatts: TRAGIC: Two people are dead and a third person is wounded after a shooting in a Texas A&M University-Commerce residence… 3 seconds ago

Phylter52

Grandpa_Robbie RT @RacerxJax: Another day. Another shooting. This is not the normal I wish to live under. Things HAVE to change. #GunReform #OneVoice1… 5 seconds ago

0hBrendzz

Brendaa🌙 RT @SteveABC13: 2 dead, 1 wounded during shooting in residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce. #BREAKING #abc13 https://t.co/pDHj5uM… 7 seconds ago

King_Janaka

KING JANAKA RT @WSJ: At least two people died and a third was injured in a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce https://t.co/J… 12 seconds ago

HumanDisgusted

DisgustedHuman RT @ethanjsomers: BREAKING: Another shooting reported today this time at Texas A&M University-Commerce campus. #shooting This comes after… 22 seconds ago

paigedausin

Paige Dausin RT @ABC: DEVELOPING: Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commer… 33 seconds ago

texasrockguy

Kevin Ogletree RT @kcmohondro: Omg, this must stop. We need sensible gun laws & adequate mental health laws & support...💔 Two people dead, 1 injured in s… 34 seconds ago

