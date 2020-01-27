Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > United States Department of Justice > Justice Department meeting state AG offices Tuesday to discuss Google: sources

Justice Department meeting state AG offices Tuesday to discuss Google: sources

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Justice Department officials will meet on Tuesday with representatives of state attorneys general to discuss their investigations of search and advertising giant Google, according to sources familiar with the plans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: App makers get caught up in Apple antitrust probe

App makers get caught up in Apple antitrust probe 01:36

 The U.S. Justice Department has reached out to app developers as part of the government's investigation into alledged anti-competitive behavior at Apple, Reuters has learned exclusively. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

DOJ Will Meet With State Attorney Generals to Discuss Antitrust Investigation [Video]DOJ Will Meet With State Attorney Generals to Discuss Antitrust Investigation

The Justice Department will meet with at least six state attorney generals today to discuss antitrust investigations into Google. Google's search platform and advertising business have raised concerns..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published

U.S. State Attorneys General to Meet With DOJ Over Google Probes [Video]U.S. State Attorneys General to Meet With DOJ Over Google Probes

The U.S. State Attorneys General are meeting with the Justice Department regarding their probes into Google. The agencies are focusing on whether Google is a monopoly when it comes to searches and..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Justice Department's Delrahim recused from Google antitrust review

The head of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, Makan Delrahim, has been recused from the Google portion of the agency's review of big technology...
Reuters

US antitrust chief leaving Google probe because of lobbying

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department official leading the investigation of big tech companies’ market dominance is stepping aside from the department’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Tweets about this

rouut

Rouut Justice Department meeting state AG offices Tuesday to discuss Google: sources https://t.co/q2BE5Ool1V https://t.co/A9rC97QfAx 6 hours ago

DearWall

Dear Wallstreet Justice Department meeting state AG offices Tuesday to discuss Google: sources https://t.co/KgKWTTKaGE 3 days ago

BrokenTwitBot

🌺฿ⱤØ₭Ɇ₦ ₮₩ł₮ ฿Ø₮🌺 RT @anonforq: Justice Dept. meeting state AG in their office to discuss Google on Tuesday. https://t.co/zFfWoP8q2O 5 days ago

sang_alertboot

Sang Lee Justice Department met state AG offices on Tue. to discuss #Google #search bias, advertising, & management of… https://t.co/SIG5ZF8pVA 5 days ago

CreativeFuture

CreativeFuture .@TheJusticeDept and a group of state attorneys generals are conducting @Google antitrust investigations independen… https://t.co/ddEY53t9uE 5 days ago

CharismaAlasta1

Charisma Alastair RT @AnonScan: Justice Department meeting state AG offices Tuesday to discuss #Google, concerning congressional investigations following com… 5 days ago

KarenMahan10

Karen Mahan RT @cjtruth: Justice Department meeting state AG offices Tuesday to discuss Google Q drops below this post on Google #QAnon https://t.co/… 5 days ago

4SakeofRetail

JoAnne W. Watkins Y’all hot or is it just me 😅 Amazon is next but you didn’t hear that from me. Justice Department meeting state AG… https://t.co/LGdiQVhcZH 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.