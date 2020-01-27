Justice Department meeting state AG offices Tuesday to discuss Google: sources
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Justice Department officials will meet on Tuesday with representatives of state attorneys general to discuss their investigations of search and advertising giant Google, according to sources familiar with the plans.
The U.S. Justice Department has reached out to app developers as part of the government's investigation into alledged anti-competitive behavior at Apple, Reuters has learned exclusively. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
The Justice Department will meet with at least six state attorney generals today to discuss antitrust investigations into Google. Google's search platform and advertising business have raised concerns..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department official leading the investigation of big tech companies’ market dominance is stepping aside from the department’s... Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com
