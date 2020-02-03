Iowa Caucus 2020: What to Watch For and When to Expect Results
Monday, 3 February 2020 () — The Iowa presidential caucuses begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time at more than 1,600 sites across the state. The caucuses vary in length; small gatherings can be over in minutes, larger ones can last up to two hours. — The first results are expected at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, with most results in hand […]
The Democratic Party's effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in the state's caucus results. The Iowa Democratic Party chairman said to expect results...
The app being used to tally and report Iowa caucus results was sending "only partial data" due to a coding issue, the Iowa Democratic Party announced Tuesday...