Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Iowa Caucus 2020: What to Watch For and When to Expect Results

Iowa Caucus 2020: What to Watch For and When to Expect Results

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
— The Iowa presidential caucuses begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time at more than 1,600 sites across the state. The caucuses vary in length; small gatherings can be over in minutes, larger ones can last up to two hours. — The first results are expected at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, with most results in hand […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack'

Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack' 01:25

 The Democratic Party's effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in the state's caucus results. The Iowa Democratic Party chairman said to expect results...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In [Video]Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In

Nearly one full day later, the final results of the Iowa caucuses are still unknown, reports Esme Murphy (1:59). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:59Published

Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders In The Lead 1 Day After Iowa Caucus [Video]Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders In The Lead 1 Day After Iowa Caucus

The results followed 24 hours of chaos as technical issues marred the complicated caucus process, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa's traditional place atop the..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Democrats blame app 'coding issue' for vote-tallying delay

Iowa Democrats blame app 'coding issue' for vote-tallying delay· The app being used to tally and report Iowa caucus results was sending "only partial data" due to a coding issue, the Iowa Democratic Party announced Tuesday...
Business Insider Also reported by •FOXNews.comDenver PostJerusalem Post

Iowa caucus results delayed thanks to ‘inconsistencies’ with the voting app

Issues with the app used for reporting caucus results in Iowa have severely delayed the counting of the votes in the state's 2020 Democratic race. Precinct...
Mashable Also reported by •IndependenteuronewsCBC.caDenver PostJerusalem Post

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.