Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump or Obama? Lawmakers fight over SC interchange name

Trump or Obama? Lawmakers fight over SC interchange name

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — “President Donald J. Trump Interchange” or “President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange?” That is the soon-to-be fiercely debated question for state lawmakers in South Carolina whose preferences fall along clear partisan lines. Each of the resolutions looks to name the junction of Interstate 85 and Interstate 385 near […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WashTimes

The Washington Times Trump or Obama? Lawmakers fight over name of S.C. interchange https://t.co/T2OiJpjEz1 https://t.co/IczUXEzOd8 31 seconds ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Trump or Obama? Lawmakers fight over SC interchange name https://t.co/01c3vHDV5M 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.