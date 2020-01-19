Global  

Troopers say blizzard hampers search for 4 missing children

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A search is underway in western Alaska for four children ranging in age from 2 to 14 who were reported overdue in returning from a snowmobile ride, but poor weather is hampering the search. The children should have returned to the community of Nunum Iqua early Sunday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers […]
The children, out on a snowmobile ride, should have returned to the community of Nunum Iqua early Sunday afternoon, Alaska state troopers said.
