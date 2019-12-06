Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Liberal MP Jim Molan heckled on Q&A over climate change comments

Liberal MP Jim Molan heckled on Q&A over climate change comments

SBS Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The Liberal senator was responding to audience questions from community members of the fire-affected NSW city of Queanbeyan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CM Nitish Kumar ministers form human chain to fight climate change [Video]CM Nitish Kumar ministers form human chain to fight climate change

CM Nitish Kumar ministers form human chain to fight climate change

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Climate activists place four-metre tall ostrich statue outside Conservative and Liberal Democrat party headquarters [Video]Climate activists place four-metre tall ostrich statue outside Conservative and Liberal Democrat party headquarters

Extinction Rebellion parked a four-metre tall ostrich statue outside the Conservative HQ in central London on Friday (December 6). Activists can be seen in this footage wheeling the giant ostrich..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:31Published


Tweets about this

SBS

SBS Australia RT @SBSNews: Liberal senator Jim Molan has been heckled by members of the ABC's Q&A audience when questioned about the basis for his doubts… 3 minutes ago

runawaycow

Lisa 🐄🦊 RT @10NewsFirst: Liberal Senator Jim Molan was heckled and laughed at for expressing scepticism about human-induced climate change and admi… 11 minutes ago

10Daily

10 daily Liberal Senator Jim Molan was heckled and laughed at for expressing scepticism about human-induced climate change a… https://t.co/XoBx7LUMtx 15 minutes ago

10NewsFirst

10 News First Liberal Senator Jim Molan was heckled and laughed at for expressing scepticism about human-induced climate change a… https://t.co/2xjk7oKAxu 15 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Liberal senator Jim Molan has been heckled by members of the ABC's Q&A audience when questioned about the basis for… https://t.co/2ZJ6JUUrAr 20 minutes ago

Mamamia

Mamamia "I am not relying on evidence." Liberal MP heckled on Q&A for climate change response, & more in News in 5.… https://t.co/szDDvJ3QGE 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.