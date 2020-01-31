Elaine Bright Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions | CBC News https://t.co/24EoWMmAKp 3 minutes ago 🇨🇦🌹davidu🌹🇮🇹 RT @CBCAlerts: During an anti-racism training session, Senator Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis because her parents adopted an Indigenous c… 7 minutes ago Benjamin Hawkins Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions | CBC News https://t.co/B8nsAHsQy6 12 minutes ago canis.lupus.1111 RT @VassyKapelos: Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions | CBC News https://t.co/RgKqsahAte 14 minutes ago GhostWarrior⚔ 🇨🇦 RT @FuzzyWuzzyTO: More details. -- Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions | CBC News https://t.co/4jX76… 15 minutes ago kate kyle Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions | CBC News https://t.co/33aRQsVIVt 20 minutes ago Mark Zaugg RT @althiaraj: Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions | CBC News https://t.co/GU1DfkVYHb 22 minutes ago Ernie Crey Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions | CBC News https://t.co/9iWupmfgta 23 minutes ago