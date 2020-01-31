Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions

Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions

CBC.ca Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Ontario Sen. Lynn Beyak is again facing suspension from the Red Chamber after she failed to complete her anti-racism training — sessions that started off on the wrong foot after she claimed she was Métis by virtue of her parents having adopted an Indigenous child in her youth.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Senate ethics committee recommending Lynn Beyak be suspended again

The Senate ethics committee is recommending that Sen. Lynn Beyak be suspended a second time from the upper house because she failed to take her anti-racism...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brightelaine1

Elaine Bright Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions | CBC News https://t.co/24EoWMmAKp 3 minutes ago

signudavide

🇨🇦🌹davidu🌹🇮🇹 RT @CBCAlerts: During an anti-racism training session, Senator Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis because her parents adopted an Indigenous c… 7 minutes ago

cs_tait

Benjamin Hawkins Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions | CBC News https://t.co/B8nsAHsQy6 12 minutes ago

1111Canis

canis.lupus.1111 RT @VassyKapelos: Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions | CBC News https://t.co/RgKqsahAte 14 minutes ago

ghostcatbce

GhostWarrior⚔ 🇨🇦 RT @FuzzyWuzzyTO: More details. -- Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions | CBC News https://t.co/4jX76… 15 minutes ago

_kate_kyle

kate kyle Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions | CBC News https://t.co/33aRQsVIVt 20 minutes ago

Zarquil

Mark Zaugg RT @althiaraj: Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions | CBC News https://t.co/GU1DfkVYHb 22 minutes ago

Cheyom1

Ernie Crey Lynn Beyak claimed she was Métis during her anti-racism training sessions | CBC News https://t.co/9iWupmfgta 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.